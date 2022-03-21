Search Icon

The Old West was no joke—only the most rugged individuals survived those harsh, desolate conditions. And if you ever played Oregon Trail, then you know that having dependable gear meant the difference between survival and “game over.” Well, our friends over at Seager built out their own line of dependable gear—a western-tinged lineup of tees and swim trunks with a wild spirit and reliable grit. It’s the kind of stuff you’d pack for a week-long road trip punctuated with rope swings, campfires, and whiskey. Built with a simple, well-made aesthetic, their trunks are becoming fast favorites around these parts, and (while having zero oxen might help) we’re pretty sure they’d make any river crossing a hell of a lot easier.

The Striped Whippersnapper Shirt

Seager Co.

The Striped Whippersnapper Shirt

Seager Co.

Smokey Tee

Seager Co.

  • Exclusive
Seager x Huckberry Longhorn 4X Hat

Seager Co.

Honky-Tonk Tee

Seager Co.

Fishing Club Tee

Seager Co.

Fly Tee

Seager Co.

  • Exclusive
Seager x Huckberry Map Tee

Seager Co.

  • Exclusive
Seager x Huckberry Whippersnapper Shirt

Seager Co.

  • Exclusive
Seager X Huckberry Snapback

Seager Co.

  • Exclusive
Seager X Huckberry Snapback

Seager Co.

  • Exclusive
Seager x Huckberry Map Tee

Seager Co.

  • Exclusive
Seager X Huckberry Snapback

Seager Co.

Seagerette Coffee (5-pack)

Seager Co.

Wilson Snapback

Seager Co.

Wilson Snapback

Seager Co.

Seager Team Drink Holder

Seager Co.

Nickel Snapback

Seager Co.

Heritage Mesh Snapback

Seager Co.

Old Town Snapback

Seager Co.

Wilson Mesh Snapback

Seager Co.

Crowley Mesh Snapback

Seager Co.

Wilson Corduroy Snapback

Seager Co.

Big Red Corduroy Snapback

Seager Co.

Service Beanie

Seager Co.

The Service Beanie

Seager Co.

Ramblin Man Hemp Snapback

Seager Co.

Whitewater Nylon Mesh Snapback

Seager Co.

The Ranch Jacket

Seager Co.

The Range Beanie

Seager Co.

Service Beanie

Seager Co.

Big Black Corduroy Snapback

Seager Co.

The Seager Boys Snapback

Seager Co.

