Tinkerers, dreamers, and schemers. We have a lot of admiration for those who feel compelled to roll up their sleeves, and just figure out how to make stuff. And Ian Schon of Schon DSGN is one of those purely creative maker-types who really commands our respect. With a background as a designer (and competitive racer) of bicycles and a day job as a design engineer at IDEO in Boston, Ian spends his time outside of work continuing to fuel his urge to create through a collection of heirloom-grade pens. Operating out of a small prototyping studio, Ian meticulously designs, tests, and tweaks each pen by hand in that one space before partnering with local machinists to produce his creations batch by batch. It's through this obsessive, hands-on approach that Ian has elevated a humble writing instrument into an object of industrial art.





Every pen begins its life as raw material – like stainless steel, titanium, and bronze – each selected for its ability to stand the test of time. And thanks to the distinct characteristics of each metal, what starts as a minimalist, utilitarian piece of everyday carry will patina over time, becoming uniquely yours with each pen stroke. Even better, the quality of materials and simple, spring-free design means these pens are truly heirloom-grade: They'll be around long after you are, no firmware updates required.