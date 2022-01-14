Search Icon

Montana’s grand, mountainous landscape is no joke, especially during the wintery months when snow drifts pile high and footing becomes treacherous. And the huntsmen, fishermen, and outdoor workers who make a living trudging through these harsh landscapes are even more serious. That’s why they look to Bozeman-based bootmakers, Schnee’s for all-weather footwear that doesn’t mess around. Since 1946, these USA-made boots have protected the feet of outdoorsmen, built from sturdy, high-traction materials with weatherproof comfort. If these boots meet the needs of Bozeman’s best, we’re pretty confident they’ll satisfy any job under the cloud-covered sun.

