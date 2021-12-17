Owning a set of Schmidt Brothers knives is a little tricky—you have to balance the enjoyment you get from working with the German-quality kitchen knives with the new-found desire to quit your day job and try your hand at cooking fulltime. The Schmidt journey started with co-founders and brothers, Jared and Jordan, who both had plenty of experience in home cooking, but couldn’t find the right kinda knife that bridged the gap between home and restaurant kitchens. While bringing premium, approachable knives to the home was important, they went further—pushing themselves to improve on the kitchen knife tradition with key upgrades like the patented curves at the focal point where the blade meets the handle. Best of all, there’s a curated set for any kind of person and their preferred culinary palette. From proper steak knives to serrated bread knives, they cover every base and any course of the meal.