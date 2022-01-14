Scarf Shop’s scarves are hand-dyed in small batches, which results in a rich and mottled pattern to the dye that’s unique from scarf to scarf. Using 100% Wool or 100% cotton, these oversized scarves are large enough to wrap several times or drape over the shoulders. Using mostly water based dyes and a kettle dying method, each scarf is made by hand in Minneapolis, MN.
