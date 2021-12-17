Search Icon

An experience that every man knows all too well: trying your damnedest to find a pair of underwear that’s comfortable. No, not passable—actually comfortable. Comfortable enough to recommend to a close friend or maybe your overzealous barber. In 2006, the crack team at SAXX came up with the solution, and every man in the world could finally let out a sigh of relief. Here’s what seperates SAXX from the rest: all styles start with an ergonomic nine-panel construction to create 3D support around the glutes, thighs, quads, and hamstrings. From there, they added an anti-chafing, hammock-shaped pouch that keeps everything in place that remains extra supportive all day long. So, now that you know the secret to undeniably comfy briefs, there’s no reason to keep it in your close circle—break out the alphorns and shout it from the mountaintops.

