Save Khaki reminds us of the early days of men’s casual wear – a time when stuff was just simpler, because it operated around the basic tenets of quality fabrics, thoughtful detailing and honest construction, and ultimately stripped of the pretensions that plague many a modern dresser drawer. Such is the renaissance, that industry insiders like GQ have taken note, and even named Save Khaki as a “best new designer” – despite the brand doing things the way menswear should have been doing all along.





And that therein lies the beauty of these understated essentials – there’s really nothing “new,” and yet when you pull on the earth-toned and ultra-soft pima cotton tees, or slide into the streamlined, and perfectly soft Lightweight Twill pants, there’s a familiar, broken-in comfort that’ll have you wondering how you ever got by without ‘em. We also think you’ll be pretty keen on the Twill Easy Pants (think of ‘em like sweatpants with an advanced law degree), and quite possibly the most perfect spring weekend pant we’ve ever pulled on. The wheel’s hardly been re-invented with Save Khaki, but that’s beside the point – these American-made basics are their industry’s best-kept secret, and a breath of fresh air, that, just as the name implies, could actually make khakis cool again.