"All I want to do is drink beer and train like an animal."



—Rod Dixon, Legendary Saucony Marathoner







In their 121 years of hard training, Saucony has seen it all. They’ve seen their shoes transform from humble leather cleats into today’s lightweight wonders, sponsored some particularly badass runners like Rod Dixon (quoted above), and even had a loose involvement in the shoes Neil Armstrong wore for his “one small step” onto the moon. Their most enduring style through all that has been The Jazz—a marathon shoe originally, which found a cult following thanks to its comfortable, solid build and bulletproof looks. That’s why we chose it for our first Saucony exclusive ever. Ours are customized for marathon sessions in the outdoors, with rugged hiking soles and colorways that remind us of traditional New England outdoor gear. Fall trails, here we come.