Before being named GQ’s Best New Menswear Designer in America and building a community stretching around the world, Saturdays NYC was like a clubhouse for downtown New York’s surf scene. It was the spot to grab coffee, meet up with buddies in the backyard, and plan the weekend’s adventure. And though those adventures have gotten more far-flung since the Saturdays crew set up shop in 2009, their clean, versatile sense of style is still rooted in the city where they hit the ground running. From heritage-inspired buttondowns to amphibious technical shorts, their lineup of gear is always as sharp as it is functional. The best part about this clubhouse? Everyone’s invited.