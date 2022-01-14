“No snowflake ever falls in the wrong place.” - Zen Proverb



When we first heard about Satorisan, the brainchild of footwear industry vet Alejandro Monzo Tadeo, the whole thing seemed a little hard to wrap our heads around: casual-wear kicks with luxury details, named for the Japanese concept of satori (spontaneous enlightenment)? Admittedly, we liked their looks, and Tadeo’s catch-as-catch-can slogan “living by the walk” spoke to us, but it wasn’t until we first slipped a pair on that it all started to make sense. Handcrafted in Tadeo’s pristine factory, Satorisan is the fruit of nearly 20 years of technical experience manufacturing for the footwear industry, and it shows.



Built from fine Italian and Spanish leathers and finished with unique techniques, like hand washing the leather—sometimes the entire shoe—each pair is a one-of-a-kind object that only grows more appealing as you wear it in. They’re also some of the most comfortable shoes we’ve ever worn. Designed in collaboration with the Institute of Biomechanics in Spain, some pairs even sport a second insole beneath the insole, in addition to Satorisan's signature grippy green sole, which is made from the same rubber as competition tires. Simply put, they’re the perfect shoe to lift a casual outfit into the territory of the sublime. Zen master D.T. Suzuki once explained satsori as “Like ordinary everyday experience, except about two inches off the ground.” These kicks may not have heels, but we can definitely feel the elevation.