Inspired by the richly aged leather of his grandfather’s map case from WWII, Daniel Ralsky, founder of Satchel & Page, wanted to recreate the same quality and craftsmanship that has been lost to the hustle of modern, mass-produced carry goods. Keeping long-term durability at the forefront of design, each bag from Satchel & Page is sturdily constructed from hefty, 8 oz. vegetable tanned leather, then oiled and waxed for a distinctly rugged look. Luckily, Satchel & Page hasn’t limited their vision to bags. Their new belts are built to last forever, and thanks to their versatile good looks, you’ll want to wear ‘em forever, too. Best of all, everything Satchel & Page puts their name on is backed by a lifetime warranty, so pick up one of their exceptionally crafted leather goods today and someday your future grandkid will thank you.