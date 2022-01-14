If you want it done the right way, you’ve got to do yourself. For Satch & Fable, this means taking your vision and doing it by hand, with the right materials on the right equipment. The craftsmen at Satch & Fable know what we’re talking about. They make some of the most unique leather bags we’ve ever seen, utilizing old-fashioned techniques while incorporating critical modern features like padded laptop sleeves and internal organizers. The only additives you’ll find in Satch & Fable leather are salt and sunlight, which means no two bags are exactly alike, but every one is chemical and dye-free. Crafted from Moroccan goatskin leather, these bags are more durable, twice as flexible, and half the weight as traditional cowhide leather. Each piece has a distinct patina that only becomes more unique as time wears on. Added bonus: goatskin is naturally water-resistant, so you get the same protection without any of the chemicals. Chances are your Satch & Fable bag will last a lifetime — and carry all the stories to go along with it.