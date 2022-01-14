When you hear the words “sustainable” and “footwear” paired together, the first thing that comes to mind may not be cool. Instead, you might picture your silver-haired uncle, tending his flock of chickens in the Berkeley hills, wearing an earth-toned hemp tee, possibly some pants (optional), and a pair of five fingers. That’s where SAOLA comes in. These guys strive to design low-impact shoes, with high-impact style, sans all the crunchy vibes. The textile industry is the second biggest polluter (right behind big oil companies), so outdoor enthusiast Guillaume Linossier took it upon himself to design eco-friendly shoes that he’d be stoked to wear in public—crafting handsome kicks that matched his surf-work-play lifestyle. Both the mesh uppers and cork insoles are built from 100% recycled materials, without compromising on style or comfort. 3% of their sales go directly to environmental conservation projects, so you can bet that our office full of surfers, hikers, and climbers will be kickin’ it in these all season long.