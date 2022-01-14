From their founding in 1906 to today’s dedication to old-school construction methods, Santa Rosa lives and breathes tough-as-nails boots day in and day out. Fortunately for us, we were able to kick off the decade with a collaboration of exclusive boots made in the same, tried-and-true Santa Rosa process they’ve been honing for over a century. Naturally, we knew to give them the reins and just hold on for the ride.





It all starts with the hardy and rare leathers that their specialized team digs up, like the oxblood brown bison leather for our exclusive release, that’s known for their unique grain and longevity. Then their dedicated craftsmen, using methods passed down from generation to generation of bootmakers, guide the boots by hand through the production process, carefully lasting them by hand and finishing each off with a recraftable Goodyear welt. All that’s left at the end is to find the right pair of feet to fill 'em—that’s where you come in.