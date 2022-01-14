Tucked away in a quaint century-old ranch house at the foot of the southernmost Rockies, the Santa Fe Stoneworks studio has the feeling of a grandfather’s workshop—filled with arcane tools, mystifying materials, and maybe a little magic. Unfinished knife blanks line the tables, asteroid-like chunks of turquoise pile on a workbench next to a stock of intriguing bones, and the walls are lined with a selection of rare paleontological finds that could make Indiana Jones blush. At the center of it all is Bill Wirtel, who left his job in 1978 to start his own shop in New Mexico’s legendary jewelry mecca and still hones the blades for Stoneworks’ gorgeous knives alongside his son and daughter to this day. Each blade is painstakingly hand-finished with a gem-quality handle, and the designs are one-of-a-kind—so they can’t be found unless you’re willing to do some industrial-grade digging. Better grab yours before they go extinct.