Honestly, it’s a mystery how Sanders has been able to keep such a low profile here in the USA. Just skim their history since 1873 and you’ll see what we’re saying: they were favored by the English army in WWI, worn by James Bond in 2015’s Spectre, and are widely known across the UK for their quality, heritage construction. Maybe they’ve just spent the majority of their effort on making boots, rather than promotion? Whatever the case, having their chukkas in our collection makes us feel like we’ve ascended to a higher plane of chukka connoisseurship. With an impressively comfortable crepe sole, buttery leather lining, and sharp as hell looks—we only wish we’d met them sooner. A hundred and fifty years later, it’s about time Sanders gets the recognition they deserve.