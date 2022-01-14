For a couple of modern-day business owners, Sanborn founders Zak Fellman and Todd Randall spend an awful lot of their time sanding wood, and intricately layering patterns of woodgrain into the shapes of paddles, and wiling away the days and nights up close and personal with their latest canoe project. See where we’re goin’ here? Since 2009 this pair of cousins has spent most of their waking hours in Sanborn’s woodshop, handcrafting the most brilliantly-good-looking paddles and canoes we’ve ever seen. And hold on — just because this stuff seems like it belongs in a museum doesn’t mean you can’t unhook it from the wall every summer and take it out fishing. In fact, Sanborn canoes and paddles are expressly made to be used, and frequently, by you, your kids, your kids’ kids, and hopefully even further down the line than that.

Here at Huckberry, we’ve sold Sanborn’s above-the-mantle-worthy paddles in the past, and even had ‘em make our own exclusive model — but now marks the first time we’ve ever gone all-in and featured their ridiculously-intricate, handcrafted canoes. Each one is constructed from midwestern cherry wood and finished with carbon, fiberglass, and kevlar. Meaning, they’re lightweight and sturdy enough to throw on top of the car (okay, maybe place on top of the car) and they still cut through the water like arrowheads, even when carrying over 550 lbs of cargo. Our only question after seeing these in action is: why can’t everything be this nice?