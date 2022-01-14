We’re not saying Salomon hiking boots give you superpowers—but we’re also not not saying that either. Who knows? Between their high tech builds and all-day comfort, you might just be blazing trails like a pro in no time. To understand Salomon’s rise in the outdoor footwear game, we have to go back to 1947 when they were just a budding ski workshop in the French Alps. After a few decades, they mastered the ski industry and began applying their knack for quality craftsmanship to the shoe game. And here we are today—with their lineup of hybrid hikers and built-out boots that simply don’t quit no matter how many puddles you stomp through, trails you master, or miles you put behind you. If you really need anymore proof of their badass abilities, Salomon athletes have achieved these feats: Kilian Journet summited Mount Everest twice in five days, Courtney Dauwalter won the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc on her first entry, and 18 Salomon athletes medaled in the 2018 Winter Olympics. So, what are you going to do in your Salomons?