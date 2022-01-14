When running across the world's most unforgiving terrain like the pros in the grueling Red Bull Adventure Races, you better believe your footwear choice is key — because behind every tweaked ankle, bruised heel, and stubbed toe is a shoe that was just a little too loose, too slippery, or didn’t offer quite enough protection. That’s why those over-the-top athletes lace up with Salewas, a brand that's been churning out some of the most trusted mountaineering equipment imaginable since 1935. From your first couple steps with a pair on your feet, you can feel their technical wizardry at work — like climbing-inspired laces that lock your foot down all the way to the toes, and specially-treated soles that grip the ground for dear life. Really, they represent a true progression in how your gear should fit you, and they elicit a similar sigh of relief as the one you gave when you finally upgraded from your old school backpack to a lightweight ergonomic one. Whether you’re hittin’ the rocks or not, these’ll take care of you.