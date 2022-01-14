"You can barely see at a hundred; the tears blow back so fast that they vaporize before they get to your ears.

The only sounds are wind and a dull roar floating back from the mufflers."

- Hunter S. Thompson on riding "the edge" with the Hell’s Angels





There haven’t been many like HST who’ve been able to articulate the terror and simultaneous exhilaration that comes with dropping the clutch and opening the throttle. And there haven’t been many like Saint – our brothers from “down undah” who’ve bottled up that rebellious, unbreakable spirit and distilled it into a collection of equally unbreakable denim.





Now, even if you’re not planning to hop on a 'bobber' to tackle Australia’s 90 Mile Straight with the boys, Saint's a name you're going to want to remember. Delivering the goods with McQueen style at Mad Max speeds, Saint brings three generations of experience in apparel manufacturing to the table. However, the secret sauce is Dyneema, a UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene) usually found in bulletproof vests that’s 15 times more abrasion-resistant than carbon steel and light enough to float on water. These space-age fibers are woven into Saint’s original Unbreakable Denim – a tri-weave of 12oz Italian denim and Dyneema that’s slash-proof and 133 times tougher than regular denim, and will confidently shrug off a 55-yard slide for when your ass is literally on the line. With the 1CE Jean, Saint fortifies the world’s strongest pair of jeans with removable armor while keeping the design stealthy enough to look great off the bike. And if you don't have a custom chopper and a quarter mile of empty desert road, there’s still textile wizardry in the Technical Denim – a series built around the familiarity of 14oz selvage denim, but with Dyneema spun into the warp and weft to yield a pant that’s five times more durable than regular denim, and astonishingly comfortable. ...Faster, faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death.”