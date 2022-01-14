Whether you’re chilling at home or cowboy camping under the stars, even summer is known to get a little chilly at times. Enter Sackcloth & Ashes, whose oversized Southwestern print blankets — they also double as pretty rad rugs — will see you through fall and into winter. Oh, and the cherry on top? For each blanket you purchase through Huckberry, Sackcloth & Ashes will donate one to a local homeless shelter in San Francisco.

Homelessness isn’t something that people like to talk about, even — or maybe especially — in California, the state that accounts for about 25% of the homeless population in the United States. But Sackcloth & Ashes founder Bob Dalton decided to address the issue head-on when, in 2013, he reached out to local homeless shelters in San Diego to find out what they needed most. The answer? Blankets. So you can rest easy knowing that your purchase will help one of the 7,000 homeless people living in San Francisco.

