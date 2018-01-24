Sabah

Sabah

$155.98

$195.00

Color: Ashmore Grey

Size: EU sizes only — see below for more info

Quantity: 

1
Free U.S. Shipping
& Free Returns
Fast Shipping
Ships within 24 hours

Super comfortable, travel-ready, and stylish shoes made by master craftsmen in Turkey

Sabah are as comfortable as can be, handmade by master craftsmen in Gaziantep, Turkey, and inspired by a traditional slip-on shoe from the same region. Their durable leather uppers are cut from premium cowhides and then sewn together by hand by some of the finest shoemakers in Turkey, who’ve been at it since the 1880s. The uppers are stitched to the rubber soles with one continuous waxed cotton thread for durable construction and lifelong resoleability. Simply put, they’re the most versatile slip-ons we’ve ever come across and make the best travel shoe for your buck.

  • Premium nubuck leather uppers are durable, long-lasting, and comfortable
  • Rubber soles for an easy ride and good grip
  • Resoleable for the life of the shoe
  • Lightweight, slip-on design is perfect for travel
  • Naturally tanned water buffalo leather insoles mold to your feet over time for the perfect fit
  • Handmade by master shoemakers in Gaziantep, Turkey

Easy & Free Returns

More Sabah

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2021
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon