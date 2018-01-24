Sabah are as comfortable as can be, handmade by master craftsmen in Gaziantep, Turkey, and inspired by a traditional slip-on shoe from the same region. Their durable leather uppers are cut from premium cowhides and then sewn together by hand by some of the finest shoemakers in Turkey, who’ve been at it since the 1880s. The uppers are stitched to the rubber soles with one continuous waxed cotton thread for durable construction and lifelong resoleability. Simply put, they’re the most versatile slip-ons we’ve ever come across and make the best travel shoe for your buck.