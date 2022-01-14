No, we’re not talking Sith Lords from Star Wars here—although the amazing technology that Rylo houses inside its tiny, packable form factor seems straight out of a science fiction movie. It takes full 360° videos in cinematic 5.8K resolution, which we honestly didn’t even know existed until we came across the Rylo. A user-friendly app makes it super easy to replay and edit your footage no matter your experience, and its durable, adventure-ready build slips into any bag, whether it’s your daypack on the way to your favorite local trail or your one-bag travel duffel that’s full to the brim. Automatic stabilization gives your videos incredibly smooth action, even when you’re barreling down a singletrack with loads of other things to worry about than whether or not your camera is capturing good video—like, say, where you’re going to grab a beer afterwards and check out the video with your buds using the simple camera-to-phone sync process.