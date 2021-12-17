RVCA’s that surfer that’s gnarly out on the waves and at the gym—but then surprises you with a friendly handshake and laidback attitude. Their buzzed-about RVCA Sport line has that same combo of hard work and down-to-Earth vibes born out of the meeting of surf and Brazilian jiu-jitsu subcultures on Hawaii. With Jiu Jitsu fighters already wearing RVCA and surfers getting into Jiu Jitsu training, RVCA’s founder (a jiu jitsu black belt himself) started building shorts and apparel that brought together both worlds. The new gear blended hard-hitting durability with freedom of movement so your gear doesn’t hold back during intense training sessions. It’s all on display at RVCA’s training facilities where MMA champs like BJ Penn and Michael Bisping have trained for years. So whether it’s in the water or training on the mat, RVCA’s there to inspire you to push yourself to the limit.