Using an age-old binding technique developed by monks in the 15th century, Rustico’s founder started crafting his own leather notebooks out of a need for sturdy journals that held up to his globetrotting lifestyle without completely falling apart. Solving the flimsy notebook problem quickly evolved from a personal project into full-fledged business—handcrafting adventure-ready organizers and journals with a sturdy yet flexible top-grain leather cover and refillable construction. For traveling, daily journaling, and jotting occasional notes, we’ve been particularly into carrying the combo of the leather Field Notes Folio and the pocket-sized, stainless steel Tornado Pen. Aside from looking damn good (the leather folio patinas beautifully after carrying it for a few months), they help you jot down solid ideas day-to-day and while you’re traveling—whether it’s remembering a new ingredient to buy for dinner, or the name of a song you wanna put on repeat once you get home.