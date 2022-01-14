If you’re like us, you’ve got the Homebody and the Outdoorsman on your gift giving list this year, which can be a tricky combo when it comes to finding the perfect present to put under the tree. Thankfully, our favorite cozy couch-to-campfire Rumpl blankets are back in stock, and we’ve added in a few rad new colors to boot. The fabric is the same water-repellent ripstop nylon used in high-end sleeping bags and jackets, so you can be assured that each Rumpl blanket is resistant to the odors and stains that often come with an adventure into the great outdoors. It packs down into a compression sack just like your sleeping bag, too. And those flowing designs you see on the top? The pattern is inspired by nature’s topography, making it stylish enough to use as a comforter for the bedroom while the machine-washable DWR shield ensures it's protected against the elements in the wild.



