Twenty five years is nothing to sneeze at. It’s longer than some of the young bucks here in the office have been around. So it’s hard to imagine a pair of pants lasting that long, but that’s exactly what RPM West’s classic chinos are guaranteed to do. While too many fast fashion products will fall apart after a couple of cycles through the washing machine, the folks at RPM West wanted to build a pant that would last a quarter century. How did they manage it? By sourcing the highest quality materials like 3-ply cotton twill and military-grade copper hardware with rugged construction like a reinforced crotch, tucked belt loops, and double tacked stress points. But all the quality in the world doesn’t make a difference if it looks dated in two months, which is why the Quarter Century Pant features a timeless slim-straight fit that will look just as handsome years down the road as they do today.
