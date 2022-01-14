25 years from now, it’ll be 2041. Google’s self-driving cars will be doing burnouts in floating parking lots above the Pacific and Huckberry will have a pop-up shop on the moon. But seriously – even though 25 feels like light years away, that’s how long RPMWEST is confidently guaranteeing its Quarter Century Jacket – a bulletproof, modern interpretation of a classic military deck jacket, once conceived for crewmembers on Navy ships during WWII.
25 years means a lot with this jacket. First and foremost, it represents the guarantee of quality that RPM West stands behind, a mission to take the original deck jacket and completely rebuild it inside-out with the best fabrics to maximize durability and comfort, while tricking it out with a suite of intelligent features that don’t compromise the jacket’s ultra-clean, utilitarian spirit. So impressive is the design of the Quarter Century Jacket, is how when it first landed on Kickstarter, it blew past its optimistic $20,000 funding goal in a mere 24 hours, then proceeded to rack up a quarter of a million dollars in crowdfunding in just a few short weeks.
But 25 years also represents how this is a jacket designed for the long haul. We particularly appreciate the classic workwear fit that’s roomy enough for an extra layer, but doesn’t necessitate sizing down if you want a clean fit. Trends come and go, but the Quarter Century is the modern extension of an icon, and we don’t expect it to ever go out of style.
Bummer. No products are currently available from RPM WEST
Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:Shop Today's Just Landed Gear