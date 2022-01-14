25 years from now, it’ll be 2041. Google’s self-driving cars will be doing burnouts in floating parking lots above the Pacific and Huckberry will have a pop-up shop on the moon. But seriously – even though 25 feels like light years away, that’s how long RPMWEST is confidently guaranteeing its Quarter Century Jacket – a bulletproof, modern interpretation of a classic military deck jacket, once conceived for crewmembers on Navy ships during WWII.





25 years means a lot with this jacket. First and foremost, it represents the guarantee of quality that RPM West stands behind, a mission to take the original deck jacket and completely rebuild it inside-out with the best fabrics to maximize durability and comfort, while tricking it out with a suite of intelligent features that don’t compromise the jacket’s ultra-clean, utilitarian spirit. So impressive is the design of the Quarter Century Jacket, is how when it first landed on Kickstarter, it blew past its optimistic $20,000 funding goal in a mere 24 hours, then proceeded to rack up a quarter of a million dollars in crowdfunding in just a few short weeks.





But 25 years also represents how this is a jacket designed for the long haul. We particularly appreciate the classic workwear fit that’s roomy enough for an extra layer, but doesn’t necessitate sizing down if you want a clean fit. Trends come and go, but the Quarter Century is the modern extension of an icon, and we don’t expect it to ever go out of style.