Like the collection of folk standards that made up Bob Dylan’s first album, Roue’s debut collection features four watches that not only riff confidently on the classics but also promise a bright future. Dylan’s self-titled debut featured only two originals — the rest were folk standbys that could be heard in dive bars, cafes, and coffeehouses around the country during the American folk music revival of the ‘60s. Despite receiving little critical acclaim when released, those in the know heard something special in how his now-legendary voice delivered the classic folk songs. We see that same potential in Roue’s first offering, each of which encourages comparison to certain classics — German industrial design, auto-racing chronographs, pure minimalism — but march to the beat of Roue’s own drum, gracefully avoiding classification as uninspired homage. For now, we’ll be keeping an eye not only the Roue watches on our wrist but especially on what this boutique brand has up their sleeve in the future.