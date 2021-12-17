To the team at RoToTo, details are everything. They know getting their stitches, yarns, and patterns just right can elevate a humble pair of socks into that rarified tier of gear the rest of your wardrobe looks up to. From their workshop in Japan’s Nara Prefecture, they combine old-school mechanical weavers, skilled craftsmen, and cutting-edge tech to meticulously manufacture the lineup below. When a pair of socks is made with this much pride, you can’t help but crack a smile whenever you reach into your drawer to grab a pair.