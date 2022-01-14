What happens when you mix a little mad science with one of the most classically conservative and iconic watch brands on the face of the planet? You get a watch, and a story truly unlike any other. What makes these particular Rolex sport editions so unique, is that Rolex has never offered any watch with a black case. Hell, we can’t fault ‘em for it — that unfailing consistency and conservative nature is part of why the Swiss brands has become one of the most loved names in all of horology. But for those wondering “what if” when stealing a glance down at the Submariner or Explorer on their wrist, we might have just the ticket.





Generally speaking, black watches come in a few flavors of technical prowess with regard to their coatings, and these are the crème de la crème, with a DLC (diamond like carbon) coating that bonds to the watch’s steel at the molecular level. This DLC is a combination of carbon, titanium, and nitrogen rendered in a vacuum chamber for over six hours, to give every square millimeter of the watch a sinister, stealthy physical appearance, while lending the steel added resilience to knocks, bangs, wear and tear for the life of the watch.— like a shield that’s up to 20 times harder than the 904L steel Rolex uses. Hence the name — “diamond-like hardness.”





Each watch in the collection is a certified authentic Rolex which has been independently customized with the DLC coating, and ships with a three year warranty.