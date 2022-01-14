For those who love a life on two wheels, the name Roland Sands Design carries a lot of clout—and with good reason. Since its 2005 inception, the brand’s purpose-built, style-minded motorcycles, parts, gear and apparel have swept the globe as fast as the records Mr. Roland Sands, a racer himself, was setting on numerous race tracks. That’s why we’re confident he knows exactly what discerning riders need.



Take the signature Ronin Jacket: it’s cut from RSD’s specially developed Airborne leather that’ll perfectly shape to your body for personalized comfort. Featuring pre-curved arms, armor sleeves, thick layering for abrasion resistance, and some deep stash pockets for everyday carry items, it’s clear that this is a jacket with only one purpose in mind: the open road. Doesn’t hurt that it’s got that handsome yet rugged look to boot.



But whether you’re a hardcore petrol head or sideline admirer, there’s plenty to explore in the Roland Sands Design lineup. In addition to the signature jackets, you'll find more to hit the road with, like vests, gloves, and shirts — all praised by pro racers, Hollywood icons, and our own in-house weekend warriors alike.





Click here to learn more about <a href="http://www.rolandsands.com"target="_blank">Roland Sands Design.