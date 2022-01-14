Don’t get us wrong, we love our oldschool wallets. But it turns out your back pocket isn’t necessarily the best place to carry ‘em. Years spent sitting on wallets can throw your spine outa whack and actually lead to pretty serious back pain. So when it came to creating a wallet that was front-pocket-friendly, the father/son duo behind Rogue Industries pulled a brilliantly simple move — they gave the wallet a curved shape that perfectly fits in your front pocket — therefore getting rid of the square-peg-in-round-hole dilemma of front pocket walleting. And let’s not let the shape of these overshadow the fact that they’re some seriously high-grade leather goods — US-made in Maine from some of the country’s toughest leathers, like Horween baseball mitt leather, and Colorado buffalo hide. Plus, they pack an RFID-blocking liner to prevent thieves from scanning your cards. Count us among the front-wallet converts.