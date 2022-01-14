You could say the founders over at Rocky Mountain Underground are kindred spirits of ours—with a bootstrapped story and a #seeyououthere lifestyle they take pretty seriously (they’ve got a “50+ days spent on snow” policy). Hailing from Summit Country, CO, they set out to scratch their own itch by developing some of the best alpine equipment around. They started small—building and selling skis outta their garage, accepting cases of beer as payment. A few hires and an ISPO design award later, they’ve earned a name for themselves in the premium outdoor gear scene.

Their latest 35-liter Core Pack is precisely the kind of thing they do best. Just like an All-terrain Vehicle, this versatile pack was built to handle any task you throw its way—whether it’s Alpine-centric or an everyday commute. For mountain hikes and half-day bike rides, a built-in hydration pack plus smart organization for bike tools and layers lets you go the extra mile, while comfortable load-bearing straps seamlessly move with you. For days spent off the mountain, there’s a convenient padded laptop sleeve and a lightweight, weatherproof design perfect for tackling any 9-5 duties.