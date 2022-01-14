Ok, more than a few of us here at the HQ might be what you’d call “city slickers”. But the legendary Jack A. Weil, late founder of Denver’s Rockmount Ranch Wear, famously mused that “the west is not a place, it’s a state of mind”. To us, that state of mind is grounded in perseverance, hard work, and the freedom to live as you damn-well please. And these ideas are all front-and-center in every Rockmount western shirt. Weil’s quest to create apparel embodying the spirit of the west resulted in a trim fitting shirt that’s less likely to get snagged while riding the range, brimming with clever touches like snaps and sawtooth pockets that were downright revolutionary for their day. In turn, Rockmount is largely credited for creating the western shirt as we know it. Plus, it didn’t hurt that brand’s easy-wearing style and bullish commitment to quality has drawn music legends from Elvis to Springsteen among its legion of fans. So whether your mama let her baby grow up to be a cowboy or not, toss on a Rockmount shirt and ride off into the sunset.