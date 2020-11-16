  • Made in the USA

Roberta's Pizza

Wood Fired Margherita - 10 Pack

Flavor: Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

”The most important brand in the pizza universe right now” - The Infatuation

Maybe a trip to Bushwick just isn't in the cards right now. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some of the best pizza Brooklyn has to offer. Roberta’s, the world-renowned NYC pizzeria has started firing up and freezing some of their top selling pies. Once we stopped heating and eating more than our fair share, we thought you might like a taste too. Packed in a set of ten (because nine is not enough, trust us) these ship frozen, straight to your door so you can have a taste of wood-fired pizzas with real, quality ingredients whenever you dang well please.

  • An authentic, wood fired pizza from one of Brooklyn’s most famed and fabled pizzerias
  • Each pizza is handmade in a wood-burning oven before being blast-chilled for shipping
  • Crafted from the same ingredients as found in Roberta’s restaurants
  • Uses Roberta’s famous made-from-scratch dough

