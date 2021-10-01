Caribou Sherpa Denim Jacket

Fearless adventurers at heart, the team at Roark explores a new corner of the globe twice each year, using the newly discovered landscape to inspire the style and function of their next collection. They've been high and low and everywhere in between to come up with some of the most creative and functional pieces we've ever seen. Inspired by the resilient and nomadic caribou that roam North America, this Sherpa Denim Jacket is both tough and cozy—perfect for anytime the forecast calls for roaring fires and extra layers.