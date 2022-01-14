When it comes to the lexicon of style, the espadrille (it’s pronounced “ess-puh-drill” – don’t worry, we’ve all had to check once) is right up there with other perennial summer favorites like airy patterned button-downs and straw Panama hats. Year after year, the style is crowned "Best Summer Footwear" by just about every men's magazine under the sun. Sure Rivieras’ examples are fully classic espadrilles with that same ultra-low profile slip-on silhouette and signature heeled sole that was immortalized along the Spanish and Italian Rivieras in the 1950s. But they’re also a totally new animal too – re-imagined with lightweight, breathable canvas uppers and sheepskin soles making ‘em far more versatile than the originals could have ever imagined. Hell, they're even upgraded with a super-soft, moisture-wicking terrycloth lining for the ultimate in sockless comfort. We’re also crazy for the shoes’ premium made-in-Spain quality that belies their astonishing affordability – a characteristic that has us justifying multiple pairs to match the linen suit on Friday, and board shorts on Saturday.