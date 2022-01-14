Some of the biggest menswear icons of all time have hailed from New York. The city conjures up images of men who walk the tightrope of stylish and roughneck — guys like Lou Reed, Basquiat, and Sinatra. Rivay is a young brand that combines the street-savvy style their hometown of New York is famous for, with sturdy, practical details to stand up to commuting, traveling, or anything else that makes up your everyday hustle. For example, Rivay’s Carr Utility Shirt has a relaxed, roomier fit and features oversized chest pockets to help tote your essentials on the go. Then there’s the Enfield Jacket, which is constructed from water-resistant Millerain waxed cotton — the same tough stuff British military wear has been made of since 1880. And the fact that every Rivay piece is made in North America scores them major brownie points with us. With so many thoughtful touches throughout Rivay’s entire collection it’s no wonder the brand has attracted the attention of those in-the-know.