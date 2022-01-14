Hosing gear down is an essential fact of life — if you spend time camping, surfing, gardening, or otherwise hangin’ out outdoors, you know this. And you also know that many a sandy car could’ve been prevented if only there were more hoses around — in parking lots, parks, and campsites. Well, the RinseKit’s gone ahead and simplified that whole scenario. It’s a completely portable hose system the size of a cooler. Ya just fill it up with your home’s sink or outdoor spigot, and cruise with it wherever your sense of adventure takes you. The miraculous thing is that it maintains strong water pressure too, like strong enough to shoot across your lawn, without the help of any pumps or batteries. We’ll leave exactly how that works to all the particle physicists out there, but all you need to know is that one fill-up is worth up to four minutes of constant spray. So load it into your car next to your cooler, and always have a refreshing spritz within reach.