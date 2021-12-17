A piping hot enchilada lunch on a mountaintop seemed unrealistic—as did ice cold sundaes in the dead of summer by the lake. Rigwa Life proved it was possible to defy the elements and keep your foods hot or cold for hours, all so you can enjoy them the way they were intended. They engineered a double-wall insulated bowl that keeps your hot food hot for up to four hours and your cold food cold for up to eight hours. An impressive feat in and of itself, sure, but they took it one step further with their patented self-sealing lid that vacuum seals your meal airtight, creating a little biosphere where your meal is preserved. As the easiest way to enjoy your food the way it was intended, Rigwa Life is helping us push the boundaries on our picnic destinations.