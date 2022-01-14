They might look like that jealousy-inducing pair of hiking boots your dad’s kept around since the ‘80s, but once you slip ‘em on, you really start to get it. The new Heritage Boots from Ridgemont are as comfortable as a pair of sneakers. So you can wear ‘em all day, every day without subjecting your feet to a dreaded case of “boot fatigue.” It makes sense coming from Ridgemont, who’ve always had an eye for blending all-terrain and everyday footwear, without making you go broke to get ‘em. Their latest is outfitted with smooth-as-hell waxed leather and a waterproof liner that keeps out every last drop. Wearing vintage styles doesn’t have to mean settling for outdated tech.