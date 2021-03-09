The Ridge

18k Gold Plated Wallet

For those ready to take add a little luxe to their EDC

The Ridge Wallet’s innovative design holds up to a dozen cards, expanding and contracting to perfectly fit what you need in a day thanks to an ingenious elastic band. Paired up with a money clip for your cash and an ultra-slim profile, the Ridge is built-to-last front pocket carry that happens to be one of our favorite minimalist wallets, ever. Now in a deluxe 18 karat gold plated version, you can slim down your wallet while still making sure it stands out.

  • A remarkably tough minimalist wallet that accommodates what you need in a day
  • Built from durable metal with genuine 18 karat gold plating
  • Holds from 1 to 12 cards between the carbon fiber plates
  • Cash clip holds cash in place safe and secure
  • Slim, front-pocket carry design that alleviates lower back pain
  • Blocks RFID-skimming devices (wireless credit card and identity theft)
  • Integrated expandable track with replaceable elastic
  • Modular design lets you replace the elastic or swap out the money clip for a cash strap (available separately)
  • Remarkably lightweight at just 2.2 ounces

