Aluminum Wallet + Money Clip

Story

The Ridge Wallet lands right in the sweet spot between a bulky traditional bi-fold wallet and a limited minimalist wallet

The integrated track accommodates various numbers of cards without losing elasticity; providing an extremely thin wallet that isn't limited in its capacity. Lightweight aluminum makes up the lightweight body of this wallet, paired with a money clip to keep your cash safe and secure.

Features

Expandable track holds 1-12 cards

Integrated money clip that can double as a pocket clip

Slim front pocket profile to alleviate lower back pain

Block RFID-skimming devices (wireless credit card and identity theft)

Integrated expandable track with replaceable elastic

Weighs 2 oz

Materials

Aluminium

Elastic

Dimensions