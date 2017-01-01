Home › Everyday Carry › Aluminum Wallet + Money Clip
Ridge Wallet

Aluminum Wallet + Money Clip

in Natural

Story

The Ridge Wallet lands right in the sweet spot between a bulky traditional bi-fold wallet and a limited minimalist wallet

The integrated track accommodates various numbers of cards without losing elasticity; providing an extremely thin wallet that isn't limited in its capacity. Lightweight aluminum makes up the lightweight body of this wallet, paired with a money clip to keep your cash safe and secure.

Features

  • Expandable track holds 1-12 cards
  • Integrated money clip that can double as a pocket clip
  • Slim front pocket profile to alleviate lower back pain
  • Block RFID-skimming devices (wireless credit card and identity theft)
  • Integrated expandable track with replaceable elastic
  • Weighs 2 oz

Materials

  • Aluminium
  • Elastic

Dimensions

  • Dimensions: 3.3” L x 2.2” W x .22” D / 86 mm L x 54 mm W x 6 mm D
  • Weight: 2 oz

