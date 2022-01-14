Credited with inventing modern men’s swim trunks, surfers have always been hangin’ out at the forefront, riding the nose of beach and aquatic style. So it’s no surprise a band of like-minded surfers from around the world—everywhere from Australia to California to Portugal to France—are creating handsome swim trunks and apparel inspired by coastal living, perfect for upgrading your summer kit. They take inspiration from the old school—think the Endless Summer era, and badass ‘70s photos of Southern California surf spots. But upgrade ‘em with clean prints and creative uses of fabric born out of today’s menswear. You can travel all over the world looking for your ideal wave, but your ideal swim trunks might just be right here.