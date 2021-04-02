Tyler Chukka (plain toe)

The great thing about a chukka boot is that it can handle the office just as easily as the outdoors. Always appropriate and as timeless as footwear can get, every guy’s closet should have at least one pair. And if we had to choose just one, we have a hard time choosing but it would definitely be a pair from Rhodes. Made by the experts in Leon, Mexico, using only the finest leather that will take on your personal patina over a lifetime of wear, the Tyler Chukka is ready for service.