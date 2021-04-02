Tyler Chukka (plain toe)

Search Icon

$175.00

9 Reviews

Color: Hickory

Size: 

Quantity: 

1
Free U.S. Shipping
& Free Returns
Ships Today
Order by 6PM UTC

Expertly crafted chukka boots that are comfortable, casual, and built to last

The great thing about a chukka boot is that it can handle the office just as easily as the outdoors. Always appropriate and as timeless as footwear can get, every guy’s closet should have at least one pair. And if we had to choose just one, we have a hard time choosing but it would definitely be a pair from Rhodes. Made by the experts in Leon, Mexico, using only the finest leather that will take on your personal patina over a lifetime of wear, the Tyler Chukka is ready for service.

  • Everyday chukka silhouette elevated with custom-developed last for a refined shape
  • Uppers cut from a tumbled leather that’s soft and broken-in from day one
  • Waxy leather takes on a personalized patina over time
  • Lightweight Meramec PU outsole that combines cushion, durability, and slip resistance
  • Quality fit and unrivaled comfort right out of the box
  • Robust and recraftable welt construction that lasts a lifetime
  • Fully lined in a soft, pliable, and comfortable leather lining
  • Made in Leon, Mexico, the heart of Mexico’s shoe industry, where experienced bootmakers use proven methods and materials to ensure top quality

Easy & Free Returns

Keep what you like, send back what you don&apos;t. Returnable in original condition within 60 days with free return shipping.

