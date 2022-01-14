We’ll just come out and say it: We’re not ready for summer to end. Nope. We’ll be here, squeezing out every last drop of sun, sand, and margarita mix we can get our hands on. Luckily for us, there’s a shirt for that — and it’s made by Hawaiian aloha progenitors Reyn Spooner. If you haven’t heard of the brand that put Aloha Friday on the map, here’s a primer:





In 1956, menswear guru Reynolds McCullough (Reyn to his friends) moved to Hawaii, where he promptly linked up with Ruth Spooner, a Kama-aina (the island word for a local) who was busy building a one-sewing-machine empire of custom shirts and board shorts right on Waikiki Beach. In 1961, they opened a shop together: Reyn Spooner. It wasn’t until a few years later that a local bartender would set them on the path to international success with his unique idea for a new kind of Aloha shirt with the fabric turned inside-out, for that perfect sun-faded, devil-may-care look right on first wear. Reyn added his own twist, Spooner Kloth, a special, wrinkle-free blend, and gave his shirts a more tailored fit, and a classic was re-born. True to form — and unlike other Aloha shirts — the dapper short sleeves in the shop below will be as at home at the office as they are in the cabana. If someone looks at you funny, just do what we do: throw ‘em a Shaka.