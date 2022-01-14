If you’ve been following the Retrosuperfuture story, you might remember how the brand burst through its industry’s front door with a double-barreled dose of clean modernity and irreverence. That opening salvo couldn’t have come at a better time either, as the entire optical universe, though content with its traditions, seemed desperately in need of a breath of fresh air. And now, almost ten years later, it’s amazing to see how ‘Super continues to redefine that ultra-clean, ultra-classic aesthetic that it introduced with its first style (the Basic), by marrying fresh acetates and bold frame profiles with crisp, top-shelf Carl Zeiss optics (look for the tiny laser-etched 'Z' in the corner of each left lens) to continually yield some of the most striking optical styles we’ve ever laid eyes on. It also doesn’t hurt that each frame is hand-made in Italy by folks who understand not only the longstanding traditions of the industry, but the significance of the industry coup d'etat that Super has managed to pull off in a little under a decade.