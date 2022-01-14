When it comes to watches, everyone wants a slice of the Navy SEALs. Hell, who wouldn’t? A blessing from the world’s most elite fighting force is like the holy grail of endorsements – and a guarantee that the instrument in question is capable of surviving what are quite literally, the harshest environments and most dangerous situations on the planet. But that’s what makes Resco Instruments so special. Founded by an active-duty Navy SEAL, each watch begins its life on a drawing board far behind the civilian curtain, through exclusive access to the exacting demands of the SEALs. Each watch is then built and fully tested right in Coronado, California – home to the Navy’s Special Warfare Center, the SEALs’ global command post.





The Resco story hits the beach with The Patriot – an ultra-legible mission timer with a 25-jewel Swiss engine (called the “AK-47 of automatic movements”), 200 meters of water resistance for ‘wet deliveries’ and a 12-hour bezel which grants a second time zone at a glance. But more importantly, just like the SEALs themselves, the Patriot was subjected to every phase of “Hell Week” during its prototyping phase on the wrists of actual recruits – tested and pushed to the limit before finally being cleared for deployment.





We heard through the grapevine that many of you have been asking for Resco, and we’ve done you one better with an exclusive curation that includes not only the Hooper (a pitch-perfect homage to one of the most sought-after vintage dive watches of all time), but the all-new UDT. These future classics join the Patriot and Kauffman at special Huckberry pricing to grant you clearance well within your pay grade on the actual watch of SEAL teams around the globe. Hooah.