When we discovered our first pair of Reproduction of Found sneakers, we felt like we’d unearthed a hidden treasure. The retro styling and a careful attention to detail reminded us of old-school military sneakers—so we did some digging and it turns out the brand is a relatively new outfit from Japan. They’ve been flying under the radar, taking retro military prototypes and reproducing them to a T, in fact, some are even built in the same factory as their original run. Listed as one of “the best sneaker brands you’ve never heard of” by Fashion Beans, we were stoked to get our hands on their Russian Military Sneaker—a modern reproduction with a grippy rubber outsole and weatherproof capabilities, making them worthy for year-round wear.